On Monday, a tragedy struck the heart of Liverpool as a vehicle rammed into a crowd of jubilant fans celebrating the team's Premier League title win. The incident left twenty-seven individuals injured, with two sustaining critical injuries. Emergency services were quick to respond, treating many at the scene.

Support poured in from across the soccer community, with heartfelt messages flooding social media. Even rival clubs like Manchester United and Everton expressed sympathies, standing united with Liverpool during this challenging time. The Premier League and FIFA leaders extended their condolences as well.

This incident brings a somber reminder of past tragedies associated with Liverpool FC, renowned for its illustrious history and passionate fanbase. Former players Kenny Dalglish and Jamie Carragher shared poignant messages, invoking the club's anthem 'You'll Never Walk Alone' to remind fans of their solidarity.

(With inputs from agencies.)