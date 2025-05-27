Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury
Nick Kyrgios will miss the French Open due to a new knee injury, hindering his plan to play doubles with Jordan Thompson. This setback adds to his previous foot, knee, and wrist injuries, limiting him to just four singles matches in 2023.
Country:
France
Nick Kyrgios' anticipated return to the French Open has been halted by a knee injury, crushing his plans to play doubles with Jordan Thompson. The Australian tennis player, who has battled various injuries since his 2022 Wimbledon final run, now faces another setback.
Kyrgios had conveyed his eagerness to compete at Roland Garros, expressing excitement to his teammate Thompson. Unfortunately, the recurring knee issue has forced Kyrgios to bow out, leaving him uncertain about future competitions.
With Kyrgios sidelined, Thompson will partner with fellow Australian Jason Kubler. They are set to face the French pair Quentin Halys and Albano Olivetti in the tournament's first round.
