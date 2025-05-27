Left Menu

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios will miss the French Open due to a new knee injury, hindering his plan to play doubles with Jordan Thompson. This setback adds to his previous foot, knee, and wrist injuries, limiting him to just four singles matches in 2023.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 27-05-2025 06:46 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 06:46 IST
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury
Nick Kyrgios
  • Country:
  • France

Nick Kyrgios' anticipated return to the French Open has been halted by a knee injury, crushing his plans to play doubles with Jordan Thompson. The Australian tennis player, who has battled various injuries since his 2022 Wimbledon final run, now faces another setback.

Kyrgios had conveyed his eagerness to compete at Roland Garros, expressing excitement to his teammate Thompson. Unfortunately, the recurring knee issue has forced Kyrgios to bow out, leaving him uncertain about future competitions.

With Kyrgios sidelined, Thompson will partner with fellow Australian Jason Kubler. They are set to face the French pair Quentin Halys and Albano Olivetti in the tournament's first round.

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025