Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' anticipated return to the French Open has been halted by a knee injury, crushing his plans to play doubles with Jordan Thompson. The Australian tennis player, who has battled various injuries since his 2022 Wimbledon final run, now faces another setback.

Kyrgios had conveyed his eagerness to compete at Roland Garros, expressing excitement to his teammate Thompson. Unfortunately, the recurring knee issue has forced Kyrgios to bow out, leaving him uncertain about future competitions.

With Kyrgios sidelined, Thompson will partner with fellow Australian Jason Kubler. They are set to face the French pair Quentin Halys and Albano Olivetti in the tournament's first round.