Gabriela Bryan and Jordy Smith Shine in Margaret River Surfing Triumph

In an impressive display of skill, Gabriela Bryan defended her Margaret River Pro title, surpassing reigning world champion Caitlin Simmers with her powerful forehand surfing. Despite slowed conditions, Bryan achieved a near-perfect score, maintaining her rankings lead.

On the men's side, South African veteran Jordy Smith claimed victory over California's Griffin Colapinto, subsequently taking the lead in the world championship rankings. Smith's decades-long experience paid off, securing a win with an excellent early wave score.

Colapinto, who faced a challenging start to the year, now anticipates the next tour stop at his home break, Lower Trestles. The top-ranked surfers will compete in a one-day finals event in Fiji to determine the world champion.

(With inputs from agencies.)