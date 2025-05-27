Left Menu

Cricket Meets Valor: IPL Hosts Armed Forces in Grand Finale

The IPL final in Ahmedabad on June 3 will welcome top Armed Forces officials as guests of honor. The event aims to celebrate the success of Operation Sindoor, a decisive Indian military response to recent terror attacks. Punjab Kings lead the IPL standings, setting the stage for a thrilling conclusion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 13:45 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 13:45 IST
BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a move to honor the nation's defense forces, Cricket and military valor will converge at the Indian Premier League (IPL) final set to take place on June 3 in Ahmedabad's iconic Narendra Modi Stadium. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has extended invitations to the chiefs of India's Army, Navy, and Air Force, along with other high-ranking officers and soldiers, underscoring the harmony between sportsmanship and national pride.

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia emphasized that the invitation is part of a broader initiative to celebrate the success of Operation Sindoor, a decisive action against terrorism. Launched on May 7 following the Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor resulted in the elimination of over 100 terrorists from various organizations, including Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen. This counter-terrorism strategy saw a significant show of strength following cross-border escalations with Pakistan, which included retaliation against Indian positions with shelling and attempted drone attacks.

In the sporting arena, Punjab Kings have secured the top position in the IPL standings after defeating Mumbai Indians, setting the stage for the qualifiers. The eagerly anticipated matches will see top teams like Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans battle for their spot in the finals, with an eliminator match also slated to feature fan favorites, the Mumbai Indians.

(With inputs from agencies.)

