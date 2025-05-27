Shreyas Iyer Leads Punjab Kings to Unprecedented IPL Heights

In a season of remarkable transformation, Punjab Kings (PBKS) are scripting a new chapter in their history under the astute leadership of Shreyas Iyer. With a commendable tally of 19 points, the team stands at the forefront of the Indian Premier League (IPL) table, having secured nine victories in the process.

The most recent triumph over Mumbai Indians, executed with precision, has ensured PBKS a spot in the prestigious Qualifier 1. Much of the season's success is attributed to Iyer, who has adeptly solidified the team's middle order while fostering a cohesive and purposeful squad environment.

Iyer's impact extends beyond the field, as recounted by teammate Shashank Singh, praising his inclusive approach that involves not only team players but also support staff and management, reflecting a cultural shift within the franchise.

