Left Menu

Shreyas Iyer Leads Punjab Kings to Unprecedented IPL Heights

Under Shreyas Iyer's captaincy, Punjab Kings (PBKS) dominate the 2025 IPL, topping the points table with consistent wins. Iyer's leadership is praised for team stability and culture, setting PBKS on a promising path towards their first IPL trophy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 14:40 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 14:40 IST
Shreyas Iyer Leads Punjab Kings to Unprecedented IPL Heights
Shreyas Iyer (Photo: IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a season of remarkable transformation, Punjab Kings (PBKS) are scripting a new chapter in their history under the astute leadership of Shreyas Iyer. With a commendable tally of 19 points, the team stands at the forefront of the Indian Premier League (IPL) table, having secured nine victories in the process.

The most recent triumph over Mumbai Indians, executed with precision, has ensured PBKS a spot in the prestigious Qualifier 1. Much of the season's success is attributed to Iyer, who has adeptly solidified the team's middle order while fostering a cohesive and purposeful squad environment.

Iyer's impact extends beyond the field, as recounted by teammate Shashank Singh, praising his inclusive approach that involves not only team players but also support staff and management, reflecting a cultural shift within the franchise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025