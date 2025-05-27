Left Menu

Lean and Focused: Amorim's Manchester United Strategy Post-Europa

Manchester United's Ruben Amorim emphasizes a streamlined squad, following the club's failure to qualify for the Champions League. The team, including stars like Casemiro and Garnacho, is on an Asia tour. Amorim plans to strengthen the first team and involve academy graduates within Financial Fair Play constraints.

27-05-2025
In the wake of Manchester United's recent setback in the Europa League final against Tottenham Hotspur, manager Ruben Amorim has outlined a new strategy for the team. Speaking at a press conference, Amorim stressed the importance of maintaining a lean squad, especially without the burden of Champions League commitments.

The Premier League side, which finished a disappointing 15th last season, has embarked on an Asia tour with a 32-man squad. Players such as Casemiro, Alejandro Garnacho, and Bruno Fernandes headline the tour as United takes on ASEAN All-Stars and Hong Kong in upcoming friendlies.

Amorim is optimistic about the team's future, focusing on improving the existing squad and bringing in academy players. Despite financial constraints due to Fair Play regulations, the manager believes sticking together and gradual improvement is key to success.

