Liverpool Parade Chaos: Minivan Plows into Celebrating Fans

In a shocking turn of events, a British man drove a minivan into a crowd of Liverpool soccer fans, injuring almost 50 during their Premier League celebration. Authorities have confirmed that this 53-year-old suspect is not being charged with terrorism, and no additional suspects are being sought.

The celebration was winding down when the incident occurred on Water Street in Liverpool. Witnesses Peter Jones and Harry Rashid described a chaotic scene, with people rushing the vehicle as emergency services swarmed the area to aid the injured. Rescue operations were immediately enacted, with four people trapped under the car needing firefighter assistance.

The celebratory parade marked Liverpool's milestone, tying for the 20th top-flight league title. Amidst the festive atmosphere hampered by a wet day, the latest victory had fans reliving the success missed during 2020's pandemic. Unfazed, they waved scarves and danced as players paraded through on buses.

