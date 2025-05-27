Left Menu

Teen Sensation Mirra Andreeva Advances in French Open

Mirra Andreeva progressed to the French Open's second round with a win over Cristina Bucsa. Despite an early setback, Andreeva found her rhythm and secured victory. The young Russian player will face Suzan Lamens or Ashlyn Krueger next. Her season continues after triumphs in Dubai and Indian Wells.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 16:15 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 16:15 IST
Mirra Andreeva

Teen sensation Mirra Andreeva smoothly advanced to the second round of the French Open by defeating Spain's Cristina Bucsa 6-4, 6-3 on Tuesday, extending her impressive form this season.

The Russian, who remarkably reached the semifinals in Paris at just 17 years old last year, initially struggled, conceding two early breaks to trail 3-0. Eleven unforced errors in the first six games hampered her start.

Andreeva said her opponent played fantastically in the beginning but credited her own perseverance as she clawed back to win four straight games, taking the first set. She later maintained pressure, exhausting Bucsa and setting up a match with Suzan Lamens or Ashlyn Krueger.

(With inputs from agencies.)

