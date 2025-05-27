Teen Sensation Mirra Andreeva Advances in French Open

Teen sensation Mirra Andreeva smoothly advanced to the second round of the French Open by defeating Spain's Cristina Bucsa 6-4, 6-3 on Tuesday, extending her impressive form this season.

The Russian, who remarkably reached the semifinals in Paris at just 17 years old last year, initially struggled, conceding two early breaks to trail 3-0. Eleven unforced errors in the first six games hampered her start.

Andreeva said her opponent played fantastically in the beginning but credited her own perseverance as she clawed back to win four straight games, taking the first set. She later maintained pressure, exhausting Bucsa and setting up a match with Suzan Lamens or Ashlyn Krueger.

