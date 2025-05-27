Left Menu

Norrie's Dramatic Victory Over Medvedev at French Open

Daniil Medvedev, former world number one, lost to Cameron Norrie at the French Open, exiting in the first round. Despite a strong start, Medvedev's form slipped. Norrie capitalized, emerging victorious after a thrilling five-set clash, marking Medvedev's sixth first-round loss at Roland Garros.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 27-05-2025 18:55 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 18:55 IST
Norrie's Dramatic Victory Over Medvedev at French Open
Medvedev
  • Country:
  • France

In a dramatic exit, Russia's Daniil Medvedev faced a shocking first-round defeat at the French Open, losing to Britain's Cameron Norrie. Medvedev, once the world number one, began strongly but crumbled midway, allowing Norrie to seize victory with a 7-5, 6-3, 4-6, 1-6, 7-5 score on Tuesday.

The match, filled with tension and fiery gestures from Medvedev towards his coaching team, took a surprising turn as Norrie capitalized on the Russian's faltering focus. The Simonne Mathieu court crowd's support seemed to reinvigorate Medvedev briefly, who rallied to win the third and fourth sets, but it was Norrie who ultimately prevailed.

Reclaiming momentum, Norrie outmaneuvered Medvedev with critical plays in the final set, showcasing resilience that outmatched the Russian's earlier dominance on clay. After sealing victory on his first match point, Norrie reflected on the intense atmosphere, stating, 'It was a great atmosphere, I felt a lot of energy.' He now faces Argentine Federico Gomez in the next round.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025