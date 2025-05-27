Norrie's Dramatic Victory Over Medvedev at French Open

In a dramatic exit, Russia's Daniil Medvedev faced a shocking first-round defeat at the French Open, losing to Britain's Cameron Norrie. Medvedev, once the world number one, began strongly but crumbled midway, allowing Norrie to seize victory with a 7-5, 6-3, 4-6, 1-6, 7-5 score on Tuesday.

The match, filled with tension and fiery gestures from Medvedev towards his coaching team, took a surprising turn as Norrie capitalized on the Russian's faltering focus. The Simonne Mathieu court crowd's support seemed to reinvigorate Medvedev briefly, who rallied to win the third and fourth sets, but it was Norrie who ultimately prevailed.

Reclaiming momentum, Norrie outmaneuvered Medvedev with critical plays in the final set, showcasing resilience that outmatched the Russian's earlier dominance on clay. After sealing victory on his first match point, Norrie reflected on the intense atmosphere, stating, 'It was a great atmosphere, I felt a lot of energy.' He now faces Argentine Federico Gomez in the next round.

(With inputs from agencies.)