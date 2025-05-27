Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Liverpool Celebration: Car Attack Wounds 50

Fifty people were hospitalized after a car drove into Liverpool soccer fans celebrating their Premier League win. Eleven remain hospitalized. The 53-year-old driver has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and dangerous driving. The driver followed an ambulance through roadblocks set up for the parade.

A devastating incident marred Liverpool's Premier League celebration as a car plowed into a crowd of fans, sending 50 individuals to the hospital. According to Merseyside Police's Assistant Chief Constable Jenny Sims, eleven of these remain hospitalized but in stable condition.

The number of those injured has significantly increased from the initial reports, nearly doubling the previously announced figure. The driver, aged 53, has been apprehended on suspicion of attempted murder, dangerous driving, and driving under the influence of drugs.

In a tactical maneuver to breach roadblocks established for the celebration, the suspect reportedly trailed an ambulance. Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

