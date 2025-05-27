Sadio Mane's Surprising Absence from Senegal's Upcoming Matches

Sadio Mane will not participate in Senegal's upcoming international fixtures against Ireland and England, having requested to sit out the friendly matches.

The decision leaves Mane as the only standout absentee from the 26-man roster, as confirmed by coach Pape Thiaw.

Thiaw announced midfielder Mamadou Lamine Camara's debut and highlighted the return of several players absent from previous games. Senegal is set to face Ireland in Dublin on June 6 and England in Nottingham on June 10.