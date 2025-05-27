Left Menu

Dramatic Climbers and Crashes at Giro d'Italia Stage 16

Christian Scaroni secured a victory in stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia amid challenging conditions and strategic climbs. Competitors closed in on Isaac Del Toro's overall lead, while notable contender Primoz Roglic withdrew following multiple crashes. The Italian team, XDS Astana, celebrated a one-two finish in the intense mountain stage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 21:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Christian Scaroni clinched a thrilling victory in stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia on Tuesday, as Isaac Del Toro saw his overall lead reduced and favorite Primoz Roglic abandoned the race. The stage included a demanding 203-kilometre ride from Piazzola sul Brenta to San Valentino, featuring four arduous climbs and treacherous weather, culminating in several crashes.

Scaroni, alongside teammate Lorenzo Fortunato, broke away during the punishing final climb, ensuring a one-two finish for the XDS Astana Team. Giulio Pellizzari finished third, marking an all-Italian podium. Del Toro, the leader, now holds a slim margin of 26 seconds over Simon Yates after struggling to maintain pace towards the end of the stage.

The race saw dramatic developments, with Slovenian Roglic and several others, including Joshua Tarling, forced out due to crashes. Despite setbacks, contenders like Richard Carapaz displayed resilience with remarkable performances, as the race gears up for another mountain stage on Wednesday.

