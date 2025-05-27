Dramatic Climbers and Crashes at Giro d'Italia Stage 16

Christian Scaroni clinched a thrilling victory in stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia on Tuesday, as Isaac Del Toro saw his overall lead reduced and favorite Primoz Roglic abandoned the race. The stage included a demanding 203-kilometre ride from Piazzola sul Brenta to San Valentino, featuring four arduous climbs and treacherous weather, culminating in several crashes.

Scaroni, alongside teammate Lorenzo Fortunato, broke away during the punishing final climb, ensuring a one-two finish for the XDS Astana Team. Giulio Pellizzari finished third, marking an all-Italian podium. Del Toro, the leader, now holds a slim margin of 26 seconds over Simon Yates after struggling to maintain pace towards the end of the stage.

The race saw dramatic developments, with Slovenian Roglic and several others, including Joshua Tarling, forced out due to crashes. Despite setbacks, contenders like Richard Carapaz displayed resilience with remarkable performances, as the race gears up for another mountain stage on Wednesday.