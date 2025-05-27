Snowflake’s Data Role in the 2028 Olympics

Snowflake, a data cloud analytics company, has been announced as the official data collaboration provider for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Los Angeles, as well as Team USA. The Bozeman, Montana-based company confirmed this major partnership stating that it will facilitate essential data collaboration across the Games' ecosystems.

According to the company, Snowflake's fully managed platform allows Team USA to centralize vital data including athlete training information, health records, and nutritional data, ensuring athletes have the best possible support. Moreover, the platform's flexible architecture enables the integration and enrichment of fan data, offering personalized interactions for fans.

With the Olympics slated from July 14-30 and the Paralympics from August 15-27, in 2028, Snowflake's role will be pivotal in evolving data capabilities as we approach the events. John Usher, CEO of U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Properties, emphasized the importance of this collaboration for achieving innovation and scaling efficiently.

(With inputs from agencies.)