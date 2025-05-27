Left Menu

Snowflake’s Data Role in the 2028 Olympics

Snowflake has been named the official data collaboration provider for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic and Paralympic Games. The partnership will centralize data like athlete training and fan engagement, allowing personalized fan experiences and efficient scaling of operations to achieve innovation goals for the events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 21:32 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 21:32 IST
Snowflake’s Data Role in the 2028 Olympics
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Snowflake, a data cloud analytics company, has been announced as the official data collaboration provider for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Los Angeles, as well as Team USA. The Bozeman, Montana-based company confirmed this major partnership stating that it will facilitate essential data collaboration across the Games' ecosystems.

According to the company, Snowflake's fully managed platform allows Team USA to centralize vital data including athlete training information, health records, and nutritional data, ensuring athletes have the best possible support. Moreover, the platform's flexible architecture enables the integration and enrichment of fan data, offering personalized interactions for fans.

With the Olympics slated from July 14-30 and the Paralympics from August 15-27, in 2028, Snowflake's role will be pivotal in evolving data capabilities as we approach the events. John Usher, CEO of U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Properties, emphasized the importance of this collaboration for achieving innovation and scaling efficiently.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025