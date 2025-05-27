Left Menu

Thrilling Upsets and Dominant Wins on Third Day of French Open

Day three of the French Open witnessed thrilling tennis action with notable upsets and dominant victories. Key highlights include Jakub Mensik's recovery win, Magdalena Frech's straight-sets win, and Novak Djokovic's flawless start. Surprises included Cameron Norrie's upset over Daniil Medvedev, while Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula sailed through with ease.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 27-05-2025 21:32 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 21:32 IST
  • Country:
  • France

Day three of the French Open provided an electrifying mix of upsets and commanding performances under the cloudy Parisian skies. Czech 19th seed Jakub Mensik rebounded from a second-set setback to defeat France's Alexandre Muller. Meanwhile, Polish 25th seed Magdalena Frech outperformed Tunisia's Ons Jabeur with a straight-sets victory.

Novak Djokovic did not disappoint, launching his campaign for a fourth French Open title in commanding style, dispatching America's Mackenzie McDonald in straight sets. On Court Simonne-Mathieu, Britain's Cameron Norrie stunned former U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev after a grueling four-hour battle.

American players shone as Coco Gauff, a former French Open finalist, and Jessica Pegula cruised into the next round. The day also saw a mix of retirements and withdrawals, notably Grigor Dimitrov's injury departure paving the way for Ethan Quinn's advance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

