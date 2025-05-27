Thrilling Upsets and Dominant Wins on Third Day of French Open

Day three of the French Open provided an electrifying mix of upsets and commanding performances under the cloudy Parisian skies. Czech 19th seed Jakub Mensik rebounded from a second-set setback to defeat France's Alexandre Muller. Meanwhile, Polish 25th seed Magdalena Frech outperformed Tunisia's Ons Jabeur with a straight-sets victory.

Novak Djokovic did not disappoint, launching his campaign for a fourth French Open title in commanding style, dispatching America's Mackenzie McDonald in straight sets. On Court Simonne-Mathieu, Britain's Cameron Norrie stunned former U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev after a grueling four-hour battle.

American players shone as Coco Gauff, a former French Open finalist, and Jessica Pegula cruised into the next round. The day also saw a mix of retirements and withdrawals, notably Grigor Dimitrov's injury departure paving the way for Ethan Quinn's advance.

