Left Menu

Gael Monfils' Magic Comeback at Roland Garros

Gael Monfils thrilled fans with a dramatic five-set victory over Hugo Dellien at the French Open, marking his 12th comeback in a major tournament. Despite not enjoying such precarious situations, Monfils showcased his resilience and magic on the court, achieving his 40th win at Roland Garros.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 28-05-2025 08:32 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 08:32 IST
Gael Monfils' Magic Comeback at Roland Garros
Gael Monfils
  • Country:
  • France

Gael Monfils electrified the Roland Garros audience with a dramatic return to form, winning his opening-round match at the French Open against Hugo Dellien in five sets.

The 38-year-old Frenchman, known for pulling off dramatic comebacks, secured his 12th five-set victory in a Grand Slam tournament, though he expresses a dislike for being in such situations.

His performance marked his 40th win at Roland Garros, tying the record for French players held by Yannick Noah. Monfils is set to face fifth seed Jack Draper in the next round.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025