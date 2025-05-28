Gael Monfils' Magic Comeback at Roland Garros

Gael Monfils electrified the Roland Garros audience with a dramatic return to form, winning his opening-round match at the French Open against Hugo Dellien in five sets.

The 38-year-old Frenchman, known for pulling off dramatic comebacks, secured his 12th five-set victory in a Grand Slam tournament, though he expresses a dislike for being in such situations.

His performance marked his 40th win at Roland Garros, tying the record for French players held by Yannick Noah. Monfils is set to face fifth seed Jack Draper in the next round.

(With inputs from agencies.)