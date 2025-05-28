Left Menu

Suarez and Messi: Pitch Partners Turn Soccer Entrepreneurs

Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi, former football teammates, are now venturing into business together. Suarez has founded a professional soccer team in Uruguay, with Messi as a partner. The team, previously Deportivo LS, is now LSM and will play in Uruguay's fourth division. Suarez hopes to offer opportunities for young Uruguayan players.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Montevideo | Updated: 28-05-2025 09:16 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 09:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Uruguay

Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi, once dynamic teammates on the soccer field, are now joining forces as entrepreneurs. Suarez announced the establishment of a professional soccer team in Uruguay, with Messi as a partner.

The team, previously known as Deportivo LS, will be renamed LSM and is set to compete in Uruguay's fourth division. Suarez, who retired from international soccer last year, aims to create opportunities for young players in his homeland.

Messi's exact involvement remains undisclosed, but reports suggest he will be a partner in the venture. Former Uruguay national player Álvaro Recoba is rumored to be the coach. The club's newly launched Instagram garnered over 40,000 followers within hours, showcasing fans' eager anticipation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

