Mykhailo Mudryk in Poland Spurs Rumors: What Lies Ahead for Chelsea's Star Winger?
Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca was taken by surprise upon learning star winger Mykhailo Mudryk was seen in Poland ahead of the Conference League final against Real Betis. Mudryk, embroiled in a doping investigation, has maintained a low profile since December, and the club has not updated the case status.
Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca was caught off guard when informed that Mykhailo Mudryk had been sighted in Poland ahead of the team's Conference League final against Real Betis. The star winger, embroiled in a doping investigation, has kept a low profile since the controversy surfaced late last year.
Mudryk, one of Chelsea's major signings at USD 108 million, has not set foot on the pitch since December amid the ongoing investigation. Despite his absence, social media posts seem to confirm his recent presence in Poland, posing with fans while donning Chelsea gear.
The Ukrainian player might still earn a medal, having contributed to Chelsea's campaign during the league phase, scoring three goals. His uncertain future casts a shadow over his substantial contract, which binds him with the club until 2031.
