Left Menu

Mykhailo Mudryk in Poland Spurs Rumors: What Lies Ahead for Chelsea's Star Winger?

Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca was taken by surprise upon learning star winger Mykhailo Mudryk was seen in Poland ahead of the Conference League final against Real Betis. Mudryk, embroiled in a doping investigation, has maintained a low profile since December, and the club has not updated the case status.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wroclaw | Updated: 28-05-2025 15:05 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 15:05 IST
Mykhailo Mudryk in Poland Spurs Rumors: What Lies Ahead for Chelsea's Star Winger?
Mykhailo Mudryk
  • Country:
  • Poland

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca was caught off guard when informed that Mykhailo Mudryk had been sighted in Poland ahead of the team's Conference League final against Real Betis. The star winger, embroiled in a doping investigation, has kept a low profile since the controversy surfaced late last year.

Mudryk, one of Chelsea's major signings at USD 108 million, has not set foot on the pitch since December amid the ongoing investigation. Despite his absence, social media posts seem to confirm his recent presence in Poland, posing with fans while donning Chelsea gear.

The Ukrainian player might still earn a medal, having contributed to Chelsea's campaign during the league phase, scoring three goals. His uncertain future casts a shadow over his substantial contract, which binds him with the club until 2031.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025