Left Menu

India Shines at Asian Athletics Championships with Stellar Performances!

India's athletes excelled at the Asian Athletics Championships with Rupal Chaudhary, Pooja, and Yoonus Shah winning silver and bronze medals respectively. Rupal set the pace with a silver in the 400m, followed by impressive performances in the 1500m events. Gulveer Singh claimed India's first gold in the 10,000m event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gumi | Updated: 28-05-2025 15:16 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 15:16 IST
India Shines at Asian Athletics Championships with Stellar Performances!
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On the second day of the Asian Athletics Championships, India showcased a remarkable haul of medals, securing two silver and one bronze. Athletes Rupal Chaudhary and Pooja brought home silvers in their respective events, while Yoonus Shah clinched a bronze in the 1500m race.

Rupal Chaudhary set the pace for India by clocking 52.68 seconds to finish second in the women's 400m final, narrowly missing the gold claimed by Japan's Nanako Matsumoto. Meanwhile, in the same event, Vithya Ramraj finished fifth.

Adding to the medal tally, national record holder Gulveer Singh won gold in the men's 10,000m, highlighting India's dominance. This achievement follows Servin Sebastian's bronze in the 20km race walk, setting a strong start for the Indian team.

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025