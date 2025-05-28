India Shines at Asian Athletics Championships with Stellar Performances!

On the second day of the Asian Athletics Championships, India showcased a remarkable haul of medals, securing two silver and one bronze. Athletes Rupal Chaudhary and Pooja brought home silvers in their respective events, while Yoonus Shah clinched a bronze in the 1500m race.

Rupal Chaudhary set the pace for India by clocking 52.68 seconds to finish second in the women's 400m final, narrowly missing the gold claimed by Japan's Nanako Matsumoto. Meanwhile, in the same event, Vithya Ramraj finished fifth.

Adding to the medal tally, national record holder Gulveer Singh won gold in the men's 10,000m, highlighting India's dominance. This achievement follows Servin Sebastian's bronze in the 20km race walk, setting a strong start for the Indian team.