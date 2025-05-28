Onosato Ascends to Sumo's Pinnacle: A Record-Breaking Yokozuna Journey

In a groundbreaking achievement, Onosato has been promoted to the esteemed rank of yokozuna, sumo's highest honor. The Japan Sumo Association confirmed this on Wednesday, recognizing him for reaching the pinnacle in a mere 13 professional tournaments, breaking previous records.

The 24-year-old wrestler, weighing 191 kilograms and standing 1.92 meters tall, is distinguished as the 75th yokozuna, achieving this milestone in fewer appearances than any of his predecessors, including the late Wajima. Onosato expressed his joy at this achievement and his commitment to maintaining focus and diligence.

Notably, Onosato is the first wrestler born in Japan to attain this rank since Kisenosato in 2017. He envisions carving out a unique identity befitting his newly acquired status. The wrestling world anticipates July's face-off between Onosato and Hoshoryu in Nagoya, marking the first bout between the newly crowned yokozuna since Hoshoryu's rise in January.

(With inputs from agencies.)