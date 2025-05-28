Left Menu

Onosato Ascends to Sumo's Pinnacle: A Record-Breaking Yokozuna Journey

Onosato has been promoted to the highest rank in sumo, yokozuna, by the Japan Sumo Association in a record-setting 13 tournaments. At 24, he becomes the 75th yokozuna, surpassing the previous record. Onosato is the first Japan-born yokozuna since 2017 and aims to maintain his distinct style.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 15:48 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 15:48 IST
In a groundbreaking achievement, Onosato has been promoted to the esteemed rank of yokozuna, sumo's highest honor. The Japan Sumo Association confirmed this on Wednesday, recognizing him for reaching the pinnacle in a mere 13 professional tournaments, breaking previous records.

The 24-year-old wrestler, weighing 191 kilograms and standing 1.92 meters tall, is distinguished as the 75th yokozuna, achieving this milestone in fewer appearances than any of his predecessors, including the late Wajima. Onosato expressed his joy at this achievement and his commitment to maintaining focus and diligence.

Notably, Onosato is the first wrestler born in Japan to attain this rank since Kisenosato in 2017. He envisions carving out a unique identity befitting his newly acquired status. The wrestling world anticipates July's face-off between Onosato and Hoshoryu in Nagoya, marking the first bout between the newly crowned yokozuna since Hoshoryu's rise in January.

