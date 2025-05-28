Left Menu

Drama Unfolds at French Open Day 4

Day four at the French Open saw Amanda Anisimova easily defeating Viktorija Golubic to advance. Novak Djokovic is making strides towards his 25th Grand Slam, while other key players faced fierce competition. The day was filled with exciting matches under the cloudy Paris skies.

Updated: 28-05-2025 16:08 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 16:08 IST

The fourth day of the French Open saw intense matches and significant victories, particularly for Amanda Anisimova. The former semi-finalist swiftly overcame Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic with a 6-0, 6-2 triumph in just 55 minutes, securing her place in the third round.

Novak Djokovic continued his drive for a record 25th Grand Slam title, with his mentee Jakub Mensik also achieving success amid challenging atmospheres. Meanwhile, the tournament witnessed a few surprising outcomes as Daniil Medvedev exited, and Nick Kyrgios withdrew due to injury.

Despite the cloudy skies and threat of showers, the French Open maintained its spirited energy. A host of matches captivated audiences, from Iga Swiatek versus Emma Raducanu to Carlos Alcaraz taking on Fabian Marozsan, ensuring another thrilling day at Roland Garros.

