Drama Unfolds at French Open Day 4

The fourth day of the French Open saw intense matches and significant victories, particularly for Amanda Anisimova. The former semi-finalist swiftly overcame Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic with a 6-0, 6-2 triumph in just 55 minutes, securing her place in the third round.

Novak Djokovic continued his drive for a record 25th Grand Slam title, with his mentee Jakub Mensik also achieving success amid challenging atmospheres. Meanwhile, the tournament witnessed a few surprising outcomes as Daniil Medvedev exited, and Nick Kyrgios withdrew due to injury.

Despite the cloudy skies and threat of showers, the French Open maintained its spirited energy. A host of matches captivated audiences, from Iga Swiatek versus Emma Raducanu to Carlos Alcaraz taking on Fabian Marozsan, ensuring another thrilling day at Roland Garros.

(With inputs from agencies.)