Liverpool's manager, Arne Slot, demonstrated his commitment to solidarity following a tragic incident at a celebratory parade by opting out of a prestigious awards ceremony in London. The event, which was meant to honor his achievements, was overshadowed by an unexpected tragedy in the team's home city.

The parade to celebrate Liverpool's 20th league title turned disastrous when a vehicle plowed into the crowd, leaving 65 injured and 11 in hospital. The suspect, a 53-year-old man, faces serious charges including attempted murder. Slot emphasized the greater values of camaraderie during these distressing times.

Former manager Jurgen Klopp reflected on the parade, describing it as one of Liverpool's greatest, yet marred by the incident. Klopp's induction into the LMA Hall of Fame coincided with the event, bringing into focus the duality of celebration and tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)