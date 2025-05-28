Gujarat Titans' Strategic Prep for IPL Showdown Against Mumbai Indians

Gujarat Titans' seamer Arshad Khan has provided insights into the team's comprehensive preparations for the IPL play-offs, underscoring efforts to rectify past mistakes and strategically plan for upcoming crucial matches against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Eliminator stage this Friday.

In a recent media interaction, Khan emphasized the importance of these preparations, stating, "Our focus has been on addressing previous errors and gearing up strategically for each forthcoming game." He highlighted the Titans' middle order, noting its understated strength, despite being less visible. "Our middle and lower order are formidable, though not many teams realize it," Khan remarked.

Reflecting on a recent encounter with Chennai Super Kings, Khan acknowledged shortcomings in their performance. However, he remained optimistic, viewing the upcoming extra match as a divine chance to secure a spot in the final, aiming for victory.

