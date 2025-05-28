Litton Das Confident Ahead of T20 Series Against Pakistan

As Bangladesh prepares to take on Pakistan in their first T20I match on Wednesday in Lahore, skipper Litton Das is exuding confidence. The team is looking to bounce back from last week's unexpected setback in Sharjah, and Das is driven to lead with renewed energy and determination in the three-match series.

Litton acknowledged past shortcomings, admitting, "We were not up to the mark in the last series. This is a new series, a new challenge." Criticized for letting a 1-0 lead slip against the UAE, he stresses the need for consistency if Bangladesh aims to compete globally. "We have to play good cricket," Litton stated, emphasizing the importance of process over results.

Reflecting on Bangladesh's performance, Litton added, "It's expected there will be discussions when we don't play well. We always try to play good cricket." Despite past batting issues, he remains hopeful of a good series: "T20 needs a combined effort." The series is set to commence on 28 May, concluding on 1 June in Lahore.

(With inputs from agencies.)