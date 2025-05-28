Italian Triumphs and Surprises at a Wet French Open

Amid damp conditions at Roland Garros, Italian tennis players Jasmine Paolini and Lorenzo Musetti captivatingly secured their spots in the French Open's third round. Their victories were overshadowed by two-time runner-up Casper Ruud's shock defeat on Wednesday.

Carlos Alcaraz, fighting to defend his title, overcame a momentary scare, ultimately defeating Hungarian Fabian Marozsan 6-1, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2. Further prowess was showcased by the spirited play of Paolini, who overcame Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic 6-3, 6-3.

As Musetti continued his promising clay season success by defeating Colombian Daniel Galan, other notable matches included Zheng Qinwen's victory over Emiliana Arango and Victoria Mboko's debut win. The tournament's challenging weather didn't deter intense matches and remarkable performances.

