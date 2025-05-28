Left Menu

Italian Triumphs and Surprises at a Wet French Open

At Roland Garros, Italians Jasmine Paolini and Lorenzo Musetti progressed to the third round, while defending champion Carlos Alcaraz survived a scare. Casper Ruud exited unexpectedly. Zheng Qinwen advanced by defeating Emiliana Arango. The tournament saw exciting matches despite challenging weather conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 19:47 IST
Italian Triumphs and Surprises at a Wet French Open
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amid damp conditions at Roland Garros, Italian tennis players Jasmine Paolini and Lorenzo Musetti captivatingly secured their spots in the French Open's third round. Their victories were overshadowed by two-time runner-up Casper Ruud's shock defeat on Wednesday.

Carlos Alcaraz, fighting to defend his title, overcame a momentary scare, ultimately defeating Hungarian Fabian Marozsan 6-1, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2. Further prowess was showcased by the spirited play of Paolini, who overcame Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic 6-3, 6-3.

As Musetti continued his promising clay season success by defeating Colombian Daniel Galan, other notable matches included Zheng Qinwen's victory over Emiliana Arango and Victoria Mboko's debut win. The tournament's challenging weather didn't deter intense matches and remarkable performances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025