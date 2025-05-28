India's 4x400m Relay Team Shines Gold in Stellar Asian Athletics Championships
India's 4x400m mixed relay team retained gold at the 26th Asian Athletics Championship. The team, comprising Rupal Chaudhary, Santhosh Kumar, Vishal TK, and Subha Venkatesan, excelled with a time of 3:18.12sec amidst multiple individual medal victories, boosting India's overall tally to eight medals. Performance details of various athletes and their future goals further highlight the successful event.
India's 4x400m mixed relay team dominated the Asian Athletics Championship, securing gold once more with a powerful performance. The stellar quartet of Rupal Chaudhary, Santhosh Kumar, Vishal TK, and Subha Venkatesan clocked an impressive 3:18.12 seconds, overshadowing competitors and adding to India's medal tally.
Despite disqualifications impacting China and Sri Lanka's podium standings, Kazakhstan and Korea claimed silver and bronze, respectively. Individual Indian athletes like Tejaswin Shankar and Praveen Chithravel too contributed to the medal harvest, showcasing their mettle in decathlon and triple jump events.
Rupal Chaudhary, emerging from a farming family, reflected on injury challenges and her aspirations to improve. Her promising journey, along with fellow medalists, underscores India's continued excellence in athletics on the Asian stage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
