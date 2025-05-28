Front Wing Shakeup: Can Rivals Catch McLaren in Spain?

Formula One's leading teams are eagerly anticipating the effects of new front wing tests as they prepare for the Spanish Grand Prix this weekend. Rivals hope these changes could help them close the gap on McLaren, the current leaders in both drivers' and constructors' standings.

Announced back in January, the revised front flex tests take effect from June 1, requiring teams to redesign their wings to ensure increased rigidity. This modification, set to impact aerodynamics, has teams like Ferrari, currently trailing Red Bull, watching keenly for any shifts in the competitive landscape.

Despite McLaren's runaway success, highlighting high-speed corners' misalignment with their car, the weekend presents a strategic challenge. With controversial changes in regulations and high expectations set for the circuit, the Spanish Grand Prix offers potential for league standings to see a shakeup.

