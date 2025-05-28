Left Menu

GB Cricket on Track for 2028 Olympic Debut

A combined Great Britain cricket team, uniting players from England, Scotland, and Northern Ireland, is nearing official recognition for Olympic participation in 2028 as efforts continue for cricket's Olympic return. A new governing body and understanding with Cricket Ireland are part of the strategic preparation.

The formation of a unified Great Britain cricket team, comprising players from England, Scotland, and potential members from Northern Ireland, is advancing towards realization. The team aims for official recognition by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and Cricket Scotland as preparations progress for cricket's anticipated return to the Olympic Games in Los Angeles in 2028, according to ESPNcricinfo. A newly established governing body, GB Cricket, is poised to oversee the men's symbolic title defense after the sport's last Olympic appearance in Paris 1900, when a GB team clinched gold.

The organizational framework will include a board with executive and non-executive members from both the ECB and Cricket Scotland. Additionally, a memorandum of understanding (MOU) is set to be signed with Cricket Ireland, ensuring eligibility for Northern Ireland players in the Olympic selection process. While few players from Cricket Ireland, which represents both the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland, might seek to represent GB, notable Northern Ireland players such as white-ball captain Paul Stirling, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, and women's wicketkeeper Amy Hunter could qualify for the GB team.

GB Cricket is anticipated to be formally constituted in the upcoming months. It will seek recognition from the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the British Olympic Association (BOA) for inclusion as a full member of the National Olympic Committee (NOC). An ECB spokesperson confirmed that a preliminary agreement with the ICC is in place. Although the qualification format for the projected six-team Olympic tournament is yet to be determined, the England men's and women's teams will likely be the primary channels for Olympic qualification for Team GB, with Scottish and Northern Ireland players considered for final team slots.

This initiative adds to the responsibilities of England's new white-ball captain, Harry Brook, who is set to lead in the first ODI against the West Indies at Edgbaston on Thursday. Brook expressed enthusiasm for the Olympic opportunity, stating, "That would be pretty cool to be able to play in the Olympics and get an Olympic gold medal," as quoted by ESPNcricinfo. However, he acknowledged the distant nature of the event, adding, "But it's so far away, it's miles away yet. I haven't even thought about that yet." (ANI)

