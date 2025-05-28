Left Menu

Security Tightened for IPL 2025 Playoffs in Mullanpur

Mullanpur gears up for IPL 2025 playoffs, hosting two key matches on May 29-30. Punjab Police enhances security with 2,500 personnel deployed. Coordination with organizers ensures safety for fans and teams. Anticipated thrill peaks at New PCA Stadium for Qualifier 1 and Eliminator matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 23:50 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 23:50 IST
Arpit Shukla (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mullanpur is poised for an electrifying sporting spectacle as it prepares to host two pivotal Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 playoff matches.

The games, scheduled for May 29 and 30 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, are expected to attract cricket enthusiasts from every corner of the country.

In preparation, Punjab Police have significantly bolstered their security measures, with 64 gazetted officers and nearly 2,500 police personnel assigned to safeguard the event.

Special DGP Arpit Shukla assured that comprehensive arrangements are in place to ensure a seamless experience for spectators and participants alike.

"An officer at the Deputy Inspector General level has been appointed to oversee all security operations both inside and around the venue," Shukla stated.

The local administration and police are working closely with event organizers to uphold safety and ensure smooth logistics for attendees.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently confirmed Mullanpur and Ahmedabad as the venues for this season's playoffs.

Signifying a major milestone for Mullanpur, the matches will showcase the cricketing prowess of the top-two ranked sides.

After an eventful league stage, attention now turns to New Chandigarh's New PCA Stadium, setting the stage for high-stakes matches that promise intense drama and sportsmanship.

The Qualifier 1, featuring the league's top teams, will headline the playoff opener on May 29. Following that, the subsequent day features the exhilarating Eliminator round.

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia expressed excitement about the upcoming schedule, noting the increased anticipation for these decisive matches. Following Mullanpur's matches, Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium will host Qualifier 2 and the Final.

The grand culmination of this season, determining IPL's eventual champion, is slated for June 3 at cricket's largest global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

