Xenophobia Shakes Copa Libertadores: Venezuelan Player Faces Discrimination on the Field

Venezuelan midfielder Miguel Navarro accused opponent Damian Bobadilla of making a xenophobic remark during a Copa Libertadores match. Navarro reported the incident to football authorities, urging them to take action. Bobadilla later apologized, stating he didn't intend to discriminate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 02:01 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 02:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a heated Copa Libertadores match on Tuesday, Venezuelan midfielder Miguel Navarro from Talleres reported a xenophobic comment directed at him by Sao Paulo's Damian Bobadilla. The alleged incident transpired towards the match's conclusion, shortly after Luciano da Rocha Neves scored the decisive goal.

Navarro claims that Bobadilla hurled the derogatory remark during a verbal exchange, saying, "You starving Venezuelan." In response, Navarro expressed his anguish on social media, denouncing the discriminatory language and vowing to pursue justice. He declared, "In football, there is no room for hate speech and I will go to the last consequences."

The Venezuelan Football Federation has sought intervention from FIFA and CONMEBOL, demanding stringent measures against such conduct. Meanwhile, Bobadilla publicly apologized, admitting that tempers flared and promising to extend a personal apology to Navarro.

