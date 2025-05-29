Al Ahly: Dominance and Controversy in Egyptian Football

Al Ahly extended their record with a 45th Egyptian Premier League title, decisively defeating Pharco 6-0 in a sparkling display. Wesam Abou Ali's four goals powered the triumph, with Hussein Elshahat and Imam Ashour adding to the tally.

The victory ensures Al Ahly's dominance, ending the season with 58 points, narrowly outpacing rivals Pyramids by two points. However, the championship is marred by controversy as Pyramids petition the Court of Arbitration for Sport, seeking a point deduction for Al Ahly's no-show against Zamalek.

Previously, Al Ahly faced a deduction for missing the March game, a decision reversed following a complaint to the Olympic Committee after issues with referee assignments. The legal challenge adds layers to an otherwise thrilling football season.

