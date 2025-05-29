Breaking Barriers: India's Mixed Disability Cricket Team Sets Eyes on England Series

The Differently-abled Cricket Council of India is making history with its recently announced 16-member squad. The team is gearing up for the first-ever Mixed Disability T20 International Series against England, set to take place in iconic venues, including Lord's, this June and July.

The leadership team features Ravindra Gopinath Sante as captain and Virendra Singh as vice-captain. The team represents a mix of physical, hearing, and intellectual disabilities, showcasing their dedication and skill on an international platform. The third T20I match at Lord's on June 25 is a significant highlight, marking a rare opportunity for India's mixed disability team to play at the hallowed grounds.

Preparations are underway with a camp scheduled in Jaipur from June 7-14. The squad aims to redefine sporting possibilities, as highlighted by head coach Rohit Jhalani. Key fixtures include a double-header on July 1 in Bristol against England Women, broadcast live on Sky Sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)