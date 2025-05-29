Thunder Storm into NBA Finals, Tributes for Alex Foster Amidst Busy Sports Day

The Oklahoma City Thunder clinched a spot in the NBA Finals after overpowering the Minnesota Timberwolves in a decisive Game 5. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the charge with celebratory flair, while teammate Cason Wallace contributed a pivotal score.

In somber news, Baylor University's defensive lineman Alex Foster tragically passed away at 18 in Mississippi, reportedly involving a shooting. The day also witnessed thrilling sports battles, with the Milwaukee Brewers achieving a dramatic extra-inning win over the Boston Red Sox.

Charlie Woods, son of Tiger Woods, triumphed at the AJGA event, marking his first major junior golf victory, while discussions of NBA draft decisions and critiques of the ATP rankings filled the sports landscape. Meanwhile, the Minnesota Twins' sale progresses, with potential buyers emerging for the $1.7 billion-asking franchise.

(With inputs from agencies.)