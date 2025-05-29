Thunder Storm into NBA Finals, Tributes for Alex Foster Amidst Busy Sports Day
A tumultuous day in sports featured the Oklahoma City Thunder advancing to the NBA Finals, Baylor's Alex Foster's tragic passing, a Milwaukee Brewers comeback win, and Charlie Woods capturing his AJGA title. The day's sports stories ranged from NBA draft withdrawals to tennis criticism and a prospective sale of the Minnesota Twins.
The Oklahoma City Thunder clinched a spot in the NBA Finals after overpowering the Minnesota Timberwolves in a decisive Game 5. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the charge with celebratory flair, while teammate Cason Wallace contributed a pivotal score.
In somber news, Baylor University's defensive lineman Alex Foster tragically passed away at 18 in Mississippi, reportedly involving a shooting. The day also witnessed thrilling sports battles, with the Milwaukee Brewers achieving a dramatic extra-inning win over the Boston Red Sox.
Charlie Woods, son of Tiger Woods, triumphed at the AJGA event, marking his first major junior golf victory, while discussions of NBA draft decisions and critiques of the ATP rankings filled the sports landscape. Meanwhile, the Minnesota Twins' sale progresses, with potential buyers emerging for the $1.7 billion-asking franchise.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Unstoppable Pacers Advance, Thunder Strikes Nuggets, and More: A Power-Packed Sports Recap
Himachal Pradesh Braces for Thunderstorms and Rising Temperatures
Rajasthan Braces for Severe Heat and Thunderstorms
Severe Weather Alert Issued for Uttarakhand: Thunderstorms, Hail, and Gusty Winds Expected
Storm Alert: Thunderstorms and Rain Expected in Andhra Pradesh