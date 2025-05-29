Left Menu

Thrilling Battles and Upsets Mark Fifth Day at French Open

The fifth day of the French Open saw breathtaking matches with top seeds and local favorites competing. As weather remained favorable, standout players included Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner. Major developments included Ruud's unexpected exit, and title contender Mirra Andreeva's impressive start.

Updated: 29-05-2025 14:46 IST
The French Open's fifth day commenced with perfect playing conditions, drawing in tennis enthusiasts worldwide. With temperatures touching 19 degrees Celsius and skies remaining mostly clear, the excitement was palpable early on.

Key matches included Jannik Sinner's face-off with Richard Gasquet and Jessica Pegula's second-round challenge against fellow American Ann Li. Other high-stakes contests saw Coco Gauff and Madison Keys continuing their quests, and Britain's Jack Draper clashing with French favorite Gael Monfils.

In an unexpected twist, Ruud suffered an early exit, while Djokovic advanced comfortably. Emerging player Mirra Andreeva began her French Open journey with a promising performance, capturing the audience's attention as the day unfolded.

