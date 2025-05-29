Left Menu

India's Mixed Disability Cricket Team Gears Up for Historic Series in England

India's Mixed Disability Cricket Team will embark on a historic 7-match T20 series against England in June and July 2025. Representing players with physical, hearing, and intellectual disabilities, this tour signifies a groundbreaking moment for inclusivity in sports, celebrating empowerment and national pride on an international stage.

Updated: 29-05-2025 16:42 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 16:42 IST
India's Mixed Disability Cricket Team Gears Up for Historic Series in England
Indian men's Mixed Disability captain Ravindra Gopinath Sante (Image: DCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking move for inclusive sports, the Differently Abled Cricket Council of India (DCCI) has announced the Indian men's Mixed Disability Squad for an unprecedented 7-match T20 International Series against England. Set to unfold at prestigious locations across England in June and July 2025, this series marks the first international appearance of India's mixed disability cricket team.

The initiative is a collaboration between the DCCI and the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB), aiming to enhance global exposure and access to sports for athletes of varying disabilities. The squad comprises players from physical, hearing, and intellectual disability categories, exemplifying India's commitment to inclusivity and sportsmanship.

This landmark series not only represents a cricketing event but also underlines a significant push towards empowerment, equality, and national pride. Select matches will provide even broader exposure by being scheduled as Double Headers with significant fixtures on England's mainstream cricket calendar. The series' impact is further highlighted by the live broadcast of the sixth IT20 match in Bristol, concurrently held with the England Women's game, signifying a step towards visibility and parity for disabled athletes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

