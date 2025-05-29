Drama Unfolds at French Open: Upsets and Triumphs on Day Five

The fifth day of the French Open delivered a mix of surprise victories and predictable triumphs. Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik pulled off a stunning comeback, defeating ninth seed Alex de Minaur after losing the first two sets. Bublik's tenacity earned him a spot in the third round for the first time.

In the women's draw, Jessica Pegula emerged victorious in an all-American battle, besting Ann Li in straight sets. Meanwhile, Mirra Andreeva of Russia secured her place in the third round with a confident win over Ashlyn Krueger. The tournament also witnessed Iga Swiatek's clear superiority over Emma Raducanu, confirming her third-round berth.

Elsewhere, seasoned players like Novak Djokovic showed their prowess, while second seed Coco Gauff was among those looking to advance through the rounds. However, the day also saw its share of upsets, most notably Casper Ruud's earlier than expected exit, as Italian players capitalized on the opportunity to shine on the damp Paris courts.

(With inputs from agencies.)