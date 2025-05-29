Left Menu

Vani Kapoor Aims for Fourth Consecutive Victory at Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour

Vani Kapoor is in strong form, seeking her fourth consecutive title at the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour. She shot a round of 71 alongside peers Amandeep Drall and Vidhatri Urs. Despite challenging weather, the competition remains fierce with players like Rhea Purvi Saravanan also in contention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mysuru | Updated: 29-05-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 19:53 IST
Vani Kapoor Aims for Fourth Consecutive Victory at Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour
Vani Kapoor

Vani Kapoor continues her impressive streak, vying for a fourth consecutive title at the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour. She finished the first round in a tie for the lead after shooting a 71 at the Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Golf Club.

The challenging weather conditions did not dampen her performance, maintaining her strong form on the domestic circuit where she hasn't placed below second in her last five outings. Amandeep Drall and local talent Vidhatri Urs also matched Vani's score in the opening round.

As the tournament progresses under the threat of more rain, the golfers face a shotgun start in the second round. Rhea Purvi Saravanan, who won the season's inaugural leg, carded a 2-over 72, showcasing resilience with late birdies after early setbacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025