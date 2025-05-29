Vani Kapoor Aims for Fourth Consecutive Victory at Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour

Vani Kapoor continues her impressive streak, vying for a fourth consecutive title at the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour. She finished the first round in a tie for the lead after shooting a 71 at the Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Golf Club.

The challenging weather conditions did not dampen her performance, maintaining her strong form on the domestic circuit where she hasn't placed below second in her last five outings. Amandeep Drall and local talent Vidhatri Urs also matched Vani's score in the opening round.

As the tournament progresses under the threat of more rain, the golfers face a shotgun start in the second round. Rhea Purvi Saravanan, who won the season's inaugural leg, carded a 2-over 72, showcasing resilience with late birdies after early setbacks.

