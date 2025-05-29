Left Menu

Dramatic Upsets and Triumphs Mark French Open Day Five

Day five of the French Open saw exciting victories as Jannik Sinner defeated Richard Gasquet in his final tournament, and Alexander Zverev triumphed over Jesper De Jong. Meanwhile, qualifiers like Henrique Rocha shocked higher-ranked players, captivating the audience with thrilling comebacks and intense matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 29-05-2025 20:00 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 20:00 IST
  • Country:
  • France

The French Open's fifth day was filled with high-octane tennis as top seed Jannik Sinner routed Richard Gasquet in a commanding fashion, marking Gasquet's retirement tournament. Sinner's dominant 6-3 6-0 6-4 win underscored his readiness for future rounds.

Alexander Zverev, another top seed, faced an initial set loss against Jesper De Jong but rallied to secure a 3-6 6-1 6-2 6-3 victory, advancing to the third round. Meanwhile, Portuguese qualifier Henrique Rocha delivered a stunning upset, unseating 19th seed Jakub Mensik in a thrilling comeback to reach the next round.

Elsewhere, Arthur Fils brought French hopes alive with a five-set victory over Jaume Munar, while Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik overturned a hefty disadvantage to eliminate ninth seed Alex de Minaur. The excitement continues with big names like Novak Djokovic seeking further Grand Slam glory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

