Dramatic Upsets and Triumphs Mark French Open Day Five

The French Open's fifth day was filled with high-octane tennis as top seed Jannik Sinner routed Richard Gasquet in a commanding fashion, marking Gasquet's retirement tournament. Sinner's dominant 6-3 6-0 6-4 win underscored his readiness for future rounds.

Alexander Zverev, another top seed, faced an initial set loss against Jesper De Jong but rallied to secure a 3-6 6-1 6-2 6-3 victory, advancing to the third round. Meanwhile, Portuguese qualifier Henrique Rocha delivered a stunning upset, unseating 19th seed Jakub Mensik in a thrilling comeback to reach the next round.

Elsewhere, Arthur Fils brought French hopes alive with a five-set victory over Jaume Munar, while Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik overturned a hefty disadvantage to eliminate ninth seed Alex de Minaur. The excitement continues with big names like Novak Djokovic seeking further Grand Slam glory.

(With inputs from agencies.)