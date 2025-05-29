Indian Boxers Shine at Thailand Open, Reach Finals

India's boxing talent made headlines at the 4th Thailand Open International Boxing Tournament as Naman Tanwar and Anshul Gill advanced to the finals in their respective weight categories. Their victories against Uzbek opponents, a nation renowned for its strength in heavyweight boxing, showcased their skill and determination.

Both Naman and Anshul had challenging starts, yet they turned the tables in the second round with a blend of control and precision. As the final round progressed, their strategic timing and persistent pressure secured split-decision wins, paving their way to the finals slated for June 1.

In the women's category, despite exiting in the semifinals, Tamanna, Priya, and Lalfakmawii earned bronze medals after fiercely contested bouts. Earlier rounds saw Anshul overpower Kazakhstan's Daniyal Saparbay, and the Indian contingent dominated steadily, underscoring the nation's boxing caliber amidst powerhouse competitors.

