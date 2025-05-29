Left Menu

Monaco GP Radio Controversy: Bortoleto Clarifies Misinterpreted Threat

Gabriel Bortoleto addressed the controversy around an edited team radio clip where he seemingly threatened Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli during the Monaco Grand Prix. The Brazilian clarified the comments, underlining the mutual respect shared with Antonelli. The stewards opted not to penalize the incident during the race.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Barcelona | Updated: 29-05-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 21:15 IST
Monaco GP Radio Controversy: Bortoleto Clarifies Misinterpreted Threat
  • Country:
  • Spain

In a surprising twist after the Monaco Grand Prix, Sauber's Gabriel Bortoleto found himself defending remarks made over team radio, which seemed to threaten Mercedes rival Kimi Antonelli. The Brazilian driver clarified that the controversial clip had been edited to portray a misleading narrative.

The incident in question occurred during a spirited opening lap battle between the two rookies, which culminated in Bortoleto colliding with the tyre wall at Portier. Antonelli, unscathed, maneuvered past on the inside. Despite the high tensions, race stewards decided against taking further action.

Speaking at the Spanish Grand Prix, Bortoleto explained his relationship with Antonelli, which dates back to their go-karting days. He emphasized that his comments were taken out of context and were never intended as a threat. Both drivers continue to maintain respect on and off the track.

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025