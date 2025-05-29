Monaco GP Radio Controversy: Bortoleto Clarifies Misinterpreted Threat

In a surprising twist after the Monaco Grand Prix, Sauber's Gabriel Bortoleto found himself defending remarks made over team radio, which seemed to threaten Mercedes rival Kimi Antonelli. The Brazilian driver clarified that the controversial clip had been edited to portray a misleading narrative.

The incident in question occurred during a spirited opening lap battle between the two rookies, which culminated in Bortoleto colliding with the tyre wall at Portier. Antonelli, unscathed, maneuvered past on the inside. Despite the high tensions, race stewards decided against taking further action.

Speaking at the Spanish Grand Prix, Bortoleto explained his relationship with Antonelli, which dates back to their go-karting days. He emphasized that his comments were taken out of context and were never intended as a threat. Both drivers continue to maintain respect on and off the track.