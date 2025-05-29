RCB Sails Into IPL Final With Commanding Win Over Punjab Kings

Royal Challengers Bengaluru surged into the IPL final for the first time since 2016 with a commanding performance against Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1. RCB's bowlers dismissed the Kings for a mere 101 runs in 14.1 overs, exploiting the home team's failed aggressive strategy.

Phil Salt starred for RCB with an explosive unbeaten 56 to lead the chase, sealing victory in just 10 overs. The team now advances to the finals in Ahmedabad on June 3. Meanwhile, Punjab Kings, despite their defeat, have a second chance in Qualifier 2 on June 1.

Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer reassured fans, stating, "We need to go back to the drawing board. We have lost the battle but not the war," as they aim to regroup after this setback. The match saw notable performances from RCB's bowling unit, with Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Suyash Sharma taking key wickets.

(With inputs from agencies.)