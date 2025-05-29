RCB Sails Into IPL Final With Commanding Win Over Punjab Kings
Royal Challengers Bengaluru advanced to their first IPL final since 2016 with a dominant win over Punjab Kings, who faltered in their ultra-aggressive approach. RCB chased down the modest target of 101 with ease, thanks to Phil Salt's aggressive fifty. Despite the setback, Punjab Kings have another chance in Qualifier 2.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru surged into the IPL final for the first time since 2016 with a commanding performance against Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1. RCB's bowlers dismissed the Kings for a mere 101 runs in 14.1 overs, exploiting the home team's failed aggressive strategy.
Phil Salt starred for RCB with an explosive unbeaten 56 to lead the chase, sealing victory in just 10 overs. The team now advances to the finals in Ahmedabad on June 3. Meanwhile, Punjab Kings, despite their defeat, have a second chance in Qualifier 2 on June 1.
Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer reassured fans, stating, "We need to go back to the drawing board. We have lost the battle but not the war," as they aim to regroup after this setback. The match saw notable performances from RCB's bowling unit, with Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Suyash Sharma taking key wickets.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
South African Cricket Stars Torn Between IPL Glory and National Duty
Sneh Rana Shines in Triumphant Cricket Return
Cricket Spectacle: ILT20 Shifts to UAE National Day Kickoff
Test cricket would have been a "far blander place" without Kohli: Vaughan
Cricket-Australia's Fraser-McGurk to skip remainder of rescheduled IPL