Left Menu

RCB Sails Into IPL Final With Commanding Win Over Punjab Kings

Royal Challengers Bengaluru advanced to their first IPL final since 2016 with a dominant win over Punjab Kings, who faltered in their ultra-aggressive approach. RCB chased down the modest target of 101 with ease, thanks to Phil Salt's aggressive fifty. Despite the setback, Punjab Kings have another chance in Qualifier 2.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mullanpur | Updated: 29-05-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 22:29 IST
RCB Sails Into IPL Final With Commanding Win Over Punjab Kings
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru surged into the IPL final for the first time since 2016 with a commanding performance against Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1. RCB's bowlers dismissed the Kings for a mere 101 runs in 14.1 overs, exploiting the home team's failed aggressive strategy.

Phil Salt starred for RCB with an explosive unbeaten 56 to lead the chase, sealing victory in just 10 overs. The team now advances to the finals in Ahmedabad on June 3. Meanwhile, Punjab Kings, despite their defeat, have a second chance in Qualifier 2 on June 1.

Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer reassured fans, stating, "We need to go back to the drawing board. We have lost the battle but not the war," as they aim to regroup after this setback. The match saw notable performances from RCB's bowling unit, with Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Suyash Sharma taking key wickets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025