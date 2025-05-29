Farewell to a Legend: Richard Gasquet's Final Bow
Richard Gasquet ended his 23-year tennis career with a loss to Jannik Sinner in the French Open. The 38-year-old received a standing ovation and an honorary trophy. Gasquet, who once ranked No. 7, won 16 ATP titles and helped France win the Davis Cup in 2017.
Richard Gasquet concluded his 23-year professional tennis career on Thursday with a loss to top-ranked Jannik Sinner at the French Open's second round.
At 38 years old, the Frenchman was greeted with a standing ovation and received an honorary trophy during a post-match ceremony at Court Philippe-Chatrier. Tennis icons Novak Djokovic and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga honored him with a video tribute shown on the stadium's screens.
Gasquet had announced earlier in the year that Roland-Garros would mark his last tournament. "I couldn't dream of a better ending than having my last match on this court," Gasquet remarked after the match. Despite reaching a career-high ranking of No. 7 in 2007 and making three major semifinals, Gasquet never reached a Grand Slam final. He accumulated 16 ATP titles and was pivotal in France's 2017 Davis Cup victory, concluding a career involving over 1,000 matches since 2002 and making 22 appearances at the French Open.
