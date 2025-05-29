Coco Gauff's Comeback Spectacle at Roland-Garros

Coco Gauff staged a comeback spectacle at Roland-Garros, battling shaky serves to triumph over Tereza Valentova in the French Open's second round. Despite producing 11 winners—five fewer than Valentova—and committing 23 unforced errors, Gauff eliminated the Czech qualifier 6-2, 6-4 in just 75 minutes.

In a match underscored by resilience, Gauff was broken five times, four of which occurred in the second set. Yet each time, the 2023 U.S. Open champion, known for her return prowess, reclaimed momentum by winning Valentova's subsequent service game.

While Gauff eyes a deeper run for her fifth consecutive advance to the fourth round in Paris, other names made headlines: Jessica Pegula, Mirra Andreeva, and Marketa Vondrousova advanced in women's play, while Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev prevailed in men's matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)