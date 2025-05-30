Drama and Triumph Unfolds at gripping French Open Day 5
Day 5 at the French Open saw remarkable performances with Sofia Kenin defeating Victoria Azarenka to set an all-American clash. Novak Djokovic overcame a foot issue to advance, while Jannik Sinner bid farewell to Richard Gasquet in a memorable win. American and European talents battled for their spots in the third round.
- Country:
- France
Thursday's thrilling Day 5 at the French Open was marked by stunning victories and intense matches. Sofia Kenin, ranked 31st, secured a solid win against former world champion Victoria Azarenka, scoring 7-6(5) 6-4, setting up an exciting all-American face-off with Madison Keys.
Novak Djokovic battled through a foot injury to defeat Corentin Moutet 6-3 6-2 7-6(1), propelling himself into the third round at Roland Garros. Djokovic's victory keeps him on track for another potential Grand Slam, a prospect that excites fans worldwide.
Another highlight was Jannik Sinner's victory over Richard Gasquet in what was the latter's final tennis tournament before retirement. As emerging and established talents continue to shine, the tournament promises more exhilarating tennis battles in the coming rounds.
