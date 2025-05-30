Angel Di Maria Returns to Rosary Central: A Homecoming

Argentine forward Angel Di Maria is set to return to his roots, playing once again for his original club, Rosario Central. The announcement was made by the Argentine Primera Division club on Thursday.

The 37-year-old, who retired from international football last year, embarked on his career with Rosario Central back in 2005. He transferred to Benfica in 2007 before making a name for himself with top European clubs such as Real Madrid, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, and Juventus, before returning to Benfica in 2023.

Di Maria has a remarkable track record, boasting 30 titles in Europe and six international honors, including two Copa America titles and the 2022 World Cup. He will rejoin Rosario Central after Benfica's participation in the Club World Cup held in the United States next month.

(With inputs from agencies.)