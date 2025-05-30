Jack Draper Triumphs Over Gael Monfils in Thrilling French Open Clash

Jack Draper, Britain's promising fifth seed, showcased resilience as he battled past home favorite Gael Monfils at the French Open. Their electrifying encounter on Court Philippe Chatrier saw Draper secure a 6-3, 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 victory, propelling him into the third round.

Gael Monfils, playing in front of an enthusiastic crowd, put on a stunning show, especially in the second set, leveling the match with Draper. Even as Draper reclaimed the third set, Monfils seemed poised to push the match to a decisive fifth set, thrilling fans past 11pm.

Despite Monfils' late match heroics that included a lead in the fourth set, Draper managed to regain control. He fended off set points and secured a crucial service break, sealing the match while receiving a warm net-side embrace from Monfils.