AC Milan's Managerial Shift: Allegri Returns After Season of Setbacks

AC Milan announced the dismissal of Sergio Conceicao on Thursday after the team's underwhelming performance saw them miss out on European qualification. The club has reportedly reached an agreement with Massimiliano Allegri to take over as coach.

The Rossoneri ended their Serie A campaign in eighth place, trailing 19 points behind champions Napoli. Though Conceicao secured the Italian Super Cup earlier this year in Saudi Arabia, subsequent eliminations in the Champions League playoffs and defeat in the Italian Cup final overshadowed his tenure.

As Milan undergoes this managerial shift, its city rival Inter Milan is preparing to face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final. Allegri, who previously led Milan to the Serie A title in 2011, is set to return and steer the team back to success.

(With inputs from agencies.)