Punjab Kings Gear Up for Redemption in IPL Showdown
Punjab Kings bowling coach, James Hopes, remains optimistic about reaching their first IPL final in 11 years despite a rough start against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Emphasizing the need for confidence, Hopes looks forward to redeeming their loss in the upcoming second qualifier, underscoring the importance of their fierce game plan.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mullanpur | Updated: 30-05-2025 12:20 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 12:20 IST
Despite a disappointing opener against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Punjab Kings' bowling coach, James Hopes, remains hopeful of reaching the IPL final for the first time in 11 years.
Undeterred by the setback, Hopes emphasized the team should avoid 'second-guessing' and stick to their aggressive approach as they face their next challenge on Sunday.
Punjab Kings' spirited resolve will be tested as they aim to capitalize on their second chance in Ahmedabad, where historically favorable pitches beckon a strong batting performance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
IPL 2025 Resumes: RCB Strengthens Squad with Tim David, Livingstone, Ngidi
Rajat Patidar Reflects on Receiving RCB Captaincy from Virat Kohli
Rajat Patidar: From Overlooked Player to RCB's Captain
Chaos and Clarity: RCB's Rollercoaster IPL Evening
Tragic Fatalities in Ahmedabad: Neglect in Safety Measures Claims Three Lives