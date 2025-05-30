Thrilling Matches and Rising Temperatures at French Open Day Six

The sixth day of the French Open witnessed thrilling matches amid sunlit skies and rising temperatures at Roland Garros. As courts simmered under a real feel of 27-31 degrees Celsius, athletes delivered intense performances to eager fans.

The spotlight shone brightly on Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen, who took on Canada's Victoria Mboko in the women's third round. Meanwhile, Italian eighth seed Lorenzo Musetti faced off against Argentina's Mariano Navone on Court Suzanne-Lenglen. The day also featured top contenders like Aryna Sabalenka and defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in their quest for glory.

From Court Philippe-Chatrier to Court Simonne-Mathieu, elite players, such as Iga Swiatek, Jasmine Paolini, and Frances Tiafoe, continued to impress as they advanced through the tournament. Excitement builds as the world watches to see who will emerge victoriously by the end of this prestigious Grand Slam.

(With inputs from agencies.)