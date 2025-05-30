Left Menu

Fiorentina Manager Raffaele Palladino's Surprising Departure

Raffaele Palladino's contract as Fiorentina manager has been terminated by mutual consent, just three weeks after a contract extension was announced. Despite securing a sixth-place Serie A finish and qualifying for the Conference League, fans were not satisfied with his leadership style.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 17:04 IST
Fiorentina Manager Raffaele Palladino's Surprising Departure

In an unexpected turn of events, Raffaele Palladino has parted ways with Fiorentina, only three weeks after his contract extension. The Serie A club announced on Friday that Palladino's contract, along with his backroom team's, was terminated by mutual consent.

Palladino, who signed a two-year deal last June, had his contract extended until 2027 before Fiorentina faced Real Betis in the Conference League semi-final. However, consecutive losses in important matches left Fiorentina in ninth place in the league standings.

Despite leading the club to their best league finish since 2016, Palladino's approach failed to resonate with fans. Fiorentina followers are growing frustrated with the club's ownership under Rocco Commisso, amid a trophy drought since 2001 and recent near-misses in the finals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025