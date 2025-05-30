Fiorentina Manager Raffaele Palladino's Surprising Departure

In an unexpected turn of events, Raffaele Palladino has parted ways with Fiorentina, only three weeks after his contract extension. The Serie A club announced on Friday that Palladino's contract, along with his backroom team's, was terminated by mutual consent.

Palladino, who signed a two-year deal last June, had his contract extended until 2027 before Fiorentina faced Real Betis in the Conference League semi-final. However, consecutive losses in important matches left Fiorentina in ninth place in the league standings.

Despite leading the club to their best league finish since 2016, Palladino's approach failed to resonate with fans. Fiorentina followers are growing frustrated with the club's ownership under Rocco Commisso, amid a trophy drought since 2001 and recent near-misses in the finals.

(With inputs from agencies.)