Aryna Sabalenka Advances to French Open Fourth Round with Dominant Win

Aryna Sabalenka, ranked world number one, continued her impressive French Open campaign by storming into the fourth round with a solid 6-2, 6-3 victory against Serbia's Olga Danilovic.

Dominating from the outset, Sabalenka encountered some resistance during the second set but ultimately set up a match against the United States' Amanda Anisimova, seeded 16th. Sabalenka expressed satisfaction with the win, acknowledging Danilovic's potential as a rising player.

Starting aggressively, Sabalenka quickly secured a 5-0 lead. Although Danilovic managed to fight back briefly, winning her serve in the sixth game, Sabalenka swiftly closed the first set. In the second set, despite Danilovic's efforts, Sabalenka secured the match with a decisive break for 5-3 and an unreturnable serve, prevailing in a less crowded Court Philippe Chatrier.

(With inputs from agencies.)