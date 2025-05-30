Left Menu

Aryna Sabalenka Advances to French Open Fourth Round with Dominant Win

Aryna Sabalenka, the world number one, advanced to the fourth round of the French Open after defeating Olga Danilovic with a dominant 6-2, 6-3 victory. Despite brief resistance in the second set, Sabalenka comfortably clinched the win and will face Amanda Anisimova in the next round.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 17:10 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 17:10 IST
Aryna Sabalenka Advances to French Open Fourth Round with Dominant Win
Aryna Sabalenka

Aryna Sabalenka, ranked world number one, continued her impressive French Open campaign by storming into the fourth round with a solid 6-2, 6-3 victory against Serbia's Olga Danilovic.

Dominating from the outset, Sabalenka encountered some resistance during the second set but ultimately set up a match against the United States' Amanda Anisimova, seeded 16th. Sabalenka expressed satisfaction with the win, acknowledging Danilovic's potential as a rising player.

Starting aggressively, Sabalenka quickly secured a 5-0 lead. Although Danilovic managed to fight back briefly, winning her serve in the sixth game, Sabalenka swiftly closed the first set. In the second set, despite Danilovic's efforts, Sabalenka secured the match with a decisive break for 5-3 and an unreturnable serve, prevailing in a less crowded Court Philippe Chatrier.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025